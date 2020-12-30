Police: Suspect in Pittsburgh-area officer shooting nabbed in West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a man who police say was handcuffed when he allegedly shot a Pennsylvania police officer three times with a gun police didn’t know he had was captured in West Virginia after more than a week on the run.
Allegheny County police say federal marshals arrested 22-year-old Koby Lee Francis, of McKeesport, shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
He will be held awaiting extradition.
Authorities said earlier that he had been arrested after allegedly violating a protection from abuse order before the Dec. 20 gunfire and escape.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
More stories from WKBN.com: