A search party was gathering Thursday morning at the Chapel Valley Swim Club

CENTER TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Beaver County are searching for a missing elderly woman.

Authorities told Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA that a 79-year-old woman from Zernich Drive in Center Township has been missing since early Thursday morning.

She is described as a white female wearing a black shirt and aqua pants.

