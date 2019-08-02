First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Police say Pa. woman kidnapped boy to ‘one day have a child together’

Pennsylvania

An 18-year-old woman was arrested

by: , Brenda Waters (KDKA)

Muyango Karastine is charged with kidnapping in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Courtesy: KDKA via Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA is reporting that a woman from Braddock was arrested Wednesday and charged with kidnapping a 9-year-old boy as he was leaving a swimming pool.

Police arrested 18-year-old Karastine Muyango after they say she tried to get the boy to go home with her to one day “have a child together.”

Investigators say the woman began hanging with a group of younger kids at a gas station and offered to by them candy. The group then walked to the Sue Murray pool and Muyango walked with them.

After swimming, the boy left the pool and Muyango followed him, grabbed him by the arm and forced him to walk with her, according to police.

The boy said the two rode on a bus together and traveled around downtown before they came back to the bus stop where they originally boarded.

Friends saw the two walking together and alerted police.

Police say during questioning, Muyango told them she wanted to take the boy back to her boyfriend’s house so that one day they could have a child together, but her boyfriend was not home and told her not to bring the child to their house.

Police are looking into whether Muyango’s 52-year-old boyfriend played a role in the kidnapping.

