Police report says candidate was sideswiped in fatal crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A police report says a candidate for governor driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was sideswiped by a motorcyclist in a July nighttime crash that left the motorcyclist dead and the candidate traveling another 5 miles with the motorcycle lodged on his car.

The Pennsylvania State Police have said little publicly about the July 21 crash involving Charlie Gerow, the Republican candidate, and motorcyclist Logan Abbott.

The crash report was obtained Friday by The Associated Press. State police confirmed its authenticity.

Gerow’s lawyer has previously said that Gerow didn’t hit the motorcyclist, only the motorcycle. Gerow hasn’t been charged.

A state police spokesperson said the investigation is “active and ongoing.”