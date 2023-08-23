PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — CBS affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh is reporting an active shooter situation near Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon.

KDKA reports that police are on the scene of what they’ve described as an “active shooting situation” in Garfield.

A social media post by Pittsburgh Public Safety said people are being evacuated from homes in the 4800 block of Broad Street. The incident is near UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, who took to social media stating that there is no direct threat to patients, staff or visitors and that enhanced security is in place.

It is reported that “hundreds” of rounds were fired and the suspect shot down two police drones.

The sheriff’s office told KDKA the suspect turned violent and started shooting when deputies went to the address to serve an eviction notice.

Pittsburgh Police SWAT has taken over the scene and is handling the investigation, KDKA reports.