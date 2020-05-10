Police: Philadelphia officer shot, critically wounded man with scissors

Police said the man then flashed pair of scissors at the officer and swung at him several times

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say an off-duty police officer shot and critically wounded a man he said lunged at him with a pair of scissors in south Philadelphia.

Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said the officer was visiting friends at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday and heard a commotion.

He said he found the man, who is about 60 years old, dumping contents from a recycling bin and breaking glass items.

Police said the man then flashed pair of scissors at the officer and swung at him several times, and the officer fired his own 9mm firearm, striking the man three times in the wrist, chest and leg.

