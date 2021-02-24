Police: Philadelphia doctor stabbed in face, head while treating person

Pennsylvania

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the stabbing

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Doctor

Pixabay

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a doctor was stabbed in the face and head by a person she was treating at a Philadelphia hospital.

Police reported the stabbing at Pennsylvania Hospital in Center City shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the doctor was in stable condition with multiple wounds to the face and head.

A suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered, police said.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the stabbing.

The hospital said in a statement that no other patients or staff were endangered, and operations continue as usual; officials say they are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com