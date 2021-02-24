Police: Philadelphia doctor stabbed in face, head while treating person

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a doctor was stabbed in the face and head by a person she was treating at a Philadelphia hospital.

Police reported the stabbing at Pennsylvania Hospital in Center City shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the doctor was in stable condition with multiple wounds to the face and head.

A suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered, police said.

The hospital said in a statement that no other patients or staff were endangered, and operations continue as usual; officials say they are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.