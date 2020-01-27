Police: PA man accidentally shoots himself while fleeing cops

No police officers were injured in the chase

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man fleeing from police accidentally shot and wounded himself in the leg during a foot chase.

Lancaster police officers responding to a trespassing call at a vacant home encountered the man late Saturday afternoon.

He fled the scene on foot and, as police gave chase, pulled a gun and accidentally shot himself.

The man was taken to a hospital and treated for a wound that is not considered life-threatening.

His name has not been released and it’s not known what charges he may be facing.

No police officers were injured in the chase.

