FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, CLINTON CO. (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lock Haven man was arrested after state police say he had weapons, drugs and an explosive device as he drove an RV in Clinton County.

Police say James Schmidtberg, 35, was pulled over on High Street on Wednesday around 2:00 a.m. when they noticed the registration tag on his 1989 Chevy Jamboree RV did not belong on the vehicle. They also said Schmidt was known to have a suspended license. Police say they informed Schmidt he was being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

Troopers say they saw the barrel of a rifle and two shotgun shells near the driver’s seat. The vehicle was towed to the PSP Lamar barracks and executed a search warrant on the RV. They say inside, they found three additional rifles, a shotgun, a 9mm pistol with the serial number obliterated and an explosive device. No description of the device was detailed in the police report.

The State Police Hazardous Device and Explosive Section came and removed the device for further investigation. Troopers say they also found two vials of meth, a scale and drug packaging materials.

Police say Schmidt was a convicted felon prohibited from owning guns. He faces numerous firearms and drug-related charges, and one count of weapons of mass destruction. He was taken to the Clinton County Correctional Facility to await a preliminary hearing.