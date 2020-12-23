Police: Man firing at 2nd man at PA gun range killed by 3rd man

The first man was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds at an Erie hospital

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – State police say a man firing shots at a gun range in northwest Pennsylvania began firing at another man and was then shot to death by a third man.

Police said troopers in Erie County were called shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday to the State Gamelands gun range in Greene Township.

Investigators said 26-year-old Robert Eppley, of North East, was shooting downrange but apparently then turned and started firing at a 28-year-old Erie man.

Police said a 67-year-old Erie man allegedly saw what was happening and shot Eppley, who died at the scene.

The 28-year-old victim was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds at an Erie hospital.