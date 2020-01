Lainey Ucman, 13, was last seen Thursday night about 70 miles from the Ohio line

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a teen girl who went missing.

Lainey Ucman, 13, was last seen Thursday night in Westmoreland County, about 70 miles from the Ohio line.

Police said she may be driving a white 2017 Ford Focus hatchback with Pennsylvania zoo license plate PZ48G0.

If you see her or have any information, call PSP Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262.