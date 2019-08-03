Police: Juvenile identified as mom of abandoned newborn found in Philly area

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a juvenile female has been identified as the mother of an hours-old newborn found abandoned on the porch of a home in a Philadelphia suburb.

Upper Darby police say the mother “was offered help and charges are pending.”

The baby girl was wrapped in a blanket when she was discovered on Tuesday afternoon, when temperatures were in the mid-90s. After police tweeted a photo of the baby and asked for help locating the parents, they reported being swamped with calls from people asking how to adopt the child.

Police said under Pennsylvania law, a child may be left in the care of a hospital or police officer without criminal liability, as long as the child is no older than 28 days and is unharmed.

