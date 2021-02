The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in Union Township

UNION TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man is dead after a shooting in Lawrence County Tuesday.

Union Township police say 30-year-old Lamar Lee Johnson died of an apparent gunshot wound.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Grandview Ave.

The Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating.

If you have any information on what happened, please call PSP at 724-598-2211.