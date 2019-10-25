Police in PA looking for toddler believed to be kidnapped by father

Police think the 2-year-old's father took her in a red pickup truck

VERNON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a 2-year-old girl, who they believe was kidnapped by her father.

Dawyson Marie Wright has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue Levi shirt and pink pajama pants.

The last place the toddler was seen was on Turner Road in Meadville, which is in Crawford County, Pennsylvania.

Police think her father, 27-year-old Travis Allen Wright, took her in a red 1988 Chevrolet Pickup Z71 with a black hood. The Pennsylvania license plate is ZKV0618.

If you see the little girl, her father or the truck, call 911.