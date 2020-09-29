Police identify woman found dead off of road just north of Mercer County

Pennsylvania

Police say she had been shot and they're investigating it as a homicide

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: Daniel Tadevosyan/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

FAIRFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police released the identity of a woman found dead in Crawford County just north of Mercer County Sunday.

Destine Conyers, 21, of Townville, Pennsylvania, was found with a fatal gunshot wound along Mule Road in Fairfield Township.

A driver passing by noticed the body just off the road Sunday morning.

Police are investigating it as a homicide.

An autopsy will be conducted later this week.

Anyone with information should call PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com