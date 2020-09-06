Pittsburgh Police: Hundreds flee block party after about 40 shots fired

The gunfire was reported in the Hill District shortly before midnight Saturday, police said

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A block party attended by hundreds of people in Pittsburgh broke up after about 40 shots were fired, wounding at least one person, authorities said.

Officers reported about 300 to 500 people fleeing a block party being held in the area. One person was taken into custody but was released after questioning.

Police said a man with a gunshot wound to his arm arrived at a local hospital shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday and said he had been shot in the area.

