Police: Head-on crash kills 3, seriously injures 2 in Western Pa.

Pennsylvania

North Huntington Township police said a vehicle in the westbound lane of Route 30 ended up in the eastbound lane, striking another vehicle head-on

Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: TheaDesign/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

NORTH HUNTINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a head-on crash on a western Pennsylvania road killed three people and seriously injured two others over the weekend.

North Huntington Township police said a vehicle in the westbound lane of Route 30 ended up in the eastbound lane, striking another vehicle head-on at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Township police said three people were killed and two others were taken to a hospital with “serious injuries.” No further information was immediately available.

A section of the road was shut down near for more than four hours while emergency crews cleared the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

