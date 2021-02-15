Police: Head-on crash kills 3, seriously injures 2 in Western Pa.

North Huntington Township police said a vehicle in the westbound lane of Route 30 ended up in the eastbound lane, striking another vehicle head-on

NORTH HUNTINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a head-on crash on a western Pennsylvania road killed three people and seriously injured two others over the weekend.

North Huntington Township police said a vehicle in the westbound lane of Route 30 ended up in the eastbound lane, striking another vehicle head-on at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Township police said three people were killed and two others were taken to a hospital with “serious injuries.” No further information was immediately available.

A section of the road was shut down near for more than four hours while emergency crews cleared the area.