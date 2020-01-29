Police: Head-on crash kills 2 men, speed considered a factor

DUNBAR, Pa. (AP) — A head-on crash in western Pennsylvania claimed the lives of two men, authorities said.

State police in Fayette County said a driver sideswiped a cement truck on Route 201 in Dunbar Township at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, then crashed head-on into a car.

Trooper Robert Broadwater said both drivers, 68-year-old John Snyder of Scottdale and 24-year-old Tiler Guth of Vanderbilt, were pronounced dead at the scene. The cement truck driver was uninjured.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that Snyder was “fleeing from the first crash at a high rate of speed and failed to maintain his lane.” Broadwater noted that the crash that involved the cement truck was minor and occurred in Adelaide, about one-half mile from the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation.