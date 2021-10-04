Police: Head-on crash between SUV, pickup kills 3 in northwestern Pa.

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a head-on crash in northwestern Pennsylvania over the weekend claimed the lives of three people.

State police in Crawford County said a westbound sport-utility vehicle veered into the eastbound lanes of a Rockdale Township road near Cambridge Springs and collided with a pickup truck shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police said 52-year-old SUV driver Kenneth Anderson and his 21-year-old passenger Katrina Wiler were pronounced dead at the scene of blunt-force trauma.

Police said the 21-year-old pickup driver, Joshua Hanes, was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he succumbed to his injuries.