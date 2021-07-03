Police: Girl killed after being ejected from vehicle in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a girl killed after being ejected from a vehicle that went over a western Pennsylvania hillside.

Allegheny County police say the single-vehicle crash in McKeesport was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

County police say emergency responders found that a vehicle had gone over a hillside and a juvenile female passenger had been ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives opened an investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call county police.