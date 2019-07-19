Police find alligator near Giant Eagle in Pittsburgh suburb

This isn't the first time that Animal Control has had to deal with alligators in the Pittsburgh area

SHALER TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police in the Pittsburgh suburb of Shaler Township reported finding an alligator near a Giant Eagle.

The two-foot alligator was turned over to Animal Control.

The Shaler Township Police Department posted on its Facebook page Friday, asking the owner of the alligator to contact them.

Last month, a 5-foot gator was spotted in the city’s Beechview neighborhood. A gator was also pulled from the Monongahela River in May.