Police called, some customers sent away without food at a Pittsburgh-area Red Lobster

Many restaurants saw a rush of carryout orders on Mother's Day, and not all of them could keep up with demand

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) – Many restaurants saw a rush of carryout orders on Mother’s Day, and not all of them could keep up with demand.

The parking lot at a Pittsburgh-area Red Lobster was packed Sunday with some customers trying to pick up food.

Close to 100 people ordered, paid online, then showed up for their scheduled pick up times only to learn their food wasn’t ready.

Some customers said they waited up to three hours.

Eventually, management called the police to come out, and that is when they announced they would not be able to fill any more orders.

Many went home empty-handed.

Red Lobster replied in an email from Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA about the situation:

Red Lobster replied in an email: