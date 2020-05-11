Police called, some customers sent away without food at a Pittsburgh-area Red Lobster

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) – Many restaurants saw a rush of carryout orders on Mother’s Day, and not all of them could keep up with demand.
The parking lot at a Pittsburgh-area Red Lobster was packed Sunday with some customers trying to pick up food.
Close to 100 people ordered, paid online, then showed up for their scheduled pick up times only to learn their food wasn’t ready.
Some customers said they waited up to three hours.
Eventually, management called the police to come out, and that is when they announced they would not be able to fill any more orders.
Many went home empty-handed.
Red Lobster replied in an email from Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA about the situation:
Red Lobster replied in an email:
During these unprecedented times, we are grateful for our guests who continue to want to celebrate with Red Lobster. It’s always our goal to provide our guests with a great seafood experience, while also maintaining high standards for health and safety, including social distancing. We apologize that some of our guests experienced longer than anticipated wait times and crowds today in some cases may have chosen not to wait for their orders. To Go orders placed on RedLobster.com that were pre-paid and not fulfilled will be refunded. Guests who placed an order through a third-party and would like to request a refund should reach out to the company through which the order was placed.”