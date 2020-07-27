Police: Body of girl, 14, missing in river near Pittsburgh

Police said the girl was with relatives fishing in the river and was reported missing at about 6 p.m. Friday

by: The Associated Press

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) – Search crews have found the body of a 14-year-old girl who was missing in the Monongahela River near Pittsburgh, police said.

West Mifflin police said the girl’s body was found at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday a few feet upstream of the Mansfield bridge.

Police said the girl was with relatives fishing in the river and was reported missing at about 6 p.m. Friday.

More than 100 search and rescue personnel spent more than four hours looking for her Friday night and resumed the effort on Saturday morning.

