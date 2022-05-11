PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man was shot by a police officer after attacking officers with a screwdriver in a police station in north Philadelphia.

Police said the man, who was wearing a mask, entered the lobby of the 39th police district building at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Eric Gripp said an officer opened a side door to try to hear what the man was saying, and he lunged inside with a screwdriver and attacked officers. One officer fired, striking the man in the torso.

The 23-year-old suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

One officer had a head injury and another an elbow injury.