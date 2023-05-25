File image from inside the No. 9 Coal Mine in Lansford

Police say the man is several hundred feet underground in an area only accessible by a "mule way"

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are awaiting the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team after finding a man with a weapon in the No. 9 Coal mine in Lansford Thursday morning.

Carbon County Detective Jack Soberick tells Eyewitness News a person was discovered inside the mine around 10:30 a.m. while a safety check was being conducted.

Mine Safety Rescue made contact with the man who said he had a weapon. When police tried to get the man out, they say he refused. Police in the area are currently awaiting the arrival of PSP Special Emergency Response Team.

Soberick says the man is several hundred feet underground in an area only accessible by a “mule way”.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Mine Safety is responding as well.

Details are limited at this time. Officials say the mine has been evacuated and the incident is ongoing as of 1:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.