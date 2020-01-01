Police: Amazon delivery driver steals UPS package from Pa. home

Wilkes-Barre police say charges will be filed once the Amazon driver is identified

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – Police say an Amazon delivery driver stole a package that was delivered earlier by UPS at a Pennsylvania home.

A woman in Wilkes-Barre reported a package being stolen from her home Monday.

Surveillance footage showed a UPS driver dropping off a package at the house.

An Amazon driver dropped off two packages later that afternoon and took the UPS package as he was leaving.

Wilkes-Barre police say charges will be filed once the Amazon driver is identified.

