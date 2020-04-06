Breaking News
Police: 7-year-old boy shot in face dies in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

Police say the child's death is the 14th homicide in Chester in 2020

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Police in Pennsylvania say a 7-year-old boy who was shot in the face has died.

A statement from Chester police says officers found Sinsir Parker lying in the middle of the street Sunday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are seeking information about the case and have not announced any arrests. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear and further details haven’t been released.

Police say the child’s death is the 14th homicide in Chester in 2020.

Chester is the largest city in Delaware County, not far from the Delaware state line and just across the Delaware River from New Jersey.

