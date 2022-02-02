SHICKSHINNY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fire in a northeastern Pennsylvania home left four people dead and two injured, one of them critically.

State police in Luzerne County said eight people were in the Shickshinny home when the blaze broke out at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said two people were able to escape and two were transported to a hospital, one in critical condition. Trooper Deanna Piekanski told The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens’ Voice that four bodies were recovered.

The county coroner said autopsies are slated Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death.