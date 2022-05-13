(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than two dozen people have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie for their roles in an alleged Erie-based drug trafficking ring.

On May 13, the U.S. Department of Justice Western District of Pennsylvania Attorney’s Office announced the 25-person indictment.

Of those indicted, 20 of the accused are from Erie and one is from Meadville. Two suspects are from Puerto Rico, one from Florida and one from New Jersey.

According to federal, state and local officials, large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were recovered from several Erie City neighborhoods.

Many of the arrests took place May 12 after months of investigating.

According to the indictment, the accused allegedly “engaged in an inter-territorial, multi-kilogram cocaine distribution conspiracy” spanning from Pennsylvania to Florida to Puerto Rico “and elsewhere” from January 2020 through May 2022. That also involved interstate money laundering.

The indictment notes the trafficked drugs include cocaine, “hundreds of grams of fentanyl, and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.” Further, the accused traveled to Arizona in order to distribute narcotics in Pennsylvania.

Chief Dan Spizarny says this indictment will hopefully have a positive impact on the community and prevent more fentanyl from coming to Erie.

“I can’t draw a direct line to this group to any particular death. If we did, we’d be charging them with that. But we know that for the past few years we’ve been having a tremendous drug problem, it’s not just in Erie, it’s across the country. Fentanyl has devastated communities. Last year we lost 38 citizens of Erie,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

Some of the indicted individuals could face sentences of life in prison and fines of as much as $20.26 million. The actual sentences would be based on the seriousness of the crimes and any past criminal history.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The accused are:

Miguel Antonio Pabon Rivera, 27, of Erie;

Eric Suarez Robles, 42, of Orlando, Florida;

Victor Felix Ogando De Leon, 27, of San Juan, Puerto Rico;

Limarys Quiles Negron, 23, of Erie;

Pedro Rosado Ortiz, 29, of Erie;

Enrique Cotto, 58, of Vineland, New Jersey;

Maria Del Pilar Rivera, 55, of Erie;

Gloria Marie Robles Gonzalez, 23, of Manati, Puerto Rico;

Felix Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Erie;

Kechawn Jabre Douglas, 24, of Erie; ,

Vincent Andrew Feliciano, 31, of Erie;

Luis Anthony Lopez, 25, of Meadville;

Jamir Marcel Feliciano, 23, of Erie;

Alexander Feliciano, 37, of Erie;

Tymeen Deltuan Williams, 30, of Erie;

Peter Daniel Gambill, Jr., 24, of Erie;

Dikwan Onnyx Plott, 24, of Erie;

Ashliannie Zayas Agosto, 25, of Erie;

William David Condon, Jr., 33, of Erie;

Maurice Ali Fortune, Jr., 20, of Erie;

Isaiah Jechaun Camp, 22, of Erie;

Dante Lashawn Husband, 30, of Erie;

Quincy Aaron McCloud, 23, of Erie;

Tina Marie Defoy, 46, of Erie;

and Shana Latrice Mathis, 29, of Erie

The indictment was the result of a collaborative investigation between the FBI, the City of Erie Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the Internal Revenue Service, Erie County District Attorney’s Drug Taskforce, Erie County detectives, and the police departments of Titusville, Millcreek, Oil City and Franklin. An announcement from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office said the collaboration was part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation and the Northwest Pennsylvania Drug Initiative.

“The Erie Police Department is proud to work together with all our partnering agencies on this important investigation,” Erie Police Chief Daniel Spizarny said in a news release about the indictment. “Taking down large drug organizations such as this one requires multiple resources that no one agency can do alone. Working together makes our community safe and secure.”

The indictment was returned on May 10 and unsealed on May 12.

FBI agents say more details of this drug raid will be uncovered in the next few weeks. We will continue to keep you updated on air and online.