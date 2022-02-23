CLEVERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say two deaths in a fire that damaged a home in Pennsylvania are homicides.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in Southampton Township early Wednesday morning.

The bodies were discovered in what remained of the single-family home on Neil Road. State police have not released the names of the victims and authorities say they likely won’t have more to report until Thursday.

A neighbor told PennLive flames were coming out of first-floor windows and shot as high as the porch roof.

No other information is available.