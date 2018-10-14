Police: 16-month-old, 2 others killed in Pa. crash with tractor trailer Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of WHTM Staff. [ + - ] Video

PAXTANG, Pa. (WHTM) - UPDATE: State Police have identified the victims in Friday's deadly crash.

Authorities say 24-year-old Zachary Lybrand of Middletown, a 16-and- a-half-month-old baby girl also from Middletown, and Ethan VanBochoven, 22, of Pompton Plains, NJ were all killed in Friday's crash.

All three families have been notified.

State Police have also taken 29-year-old Jack Satterfield of McComb, Mississippi into custody.

Satterfield was the driver of the tractor trailer that crashed into the back of the vehicles.

According to police Satterfield faces multiple charges, including DUI-General Impairment, and Homicide by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence.

*************************************

A crash on I-83 in Paxtang Borough involving nearly a dozen vehicles has killed three people and injured 6 others, according to State Police.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday between Exit 46B for Rt. 322 East toward Hershey, and Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road.

The highway was closed until early Saturday morning while State Police investigated.

State Police said the crash involved 11 vehicles and a tractor trailer. A sedan and a large pickup truck were pinned between that tractor trailer and the concrete median.

A man who says he was driving that pinned truck told abc27 that he was stopped in construction traffic when he heard screeching behind him. Suddenly, he says, the tractor trailer slammed into his vehicle which ended up on its side, facing the wrong direction. The man told us he had to turn the car back on and climb out the window in order to get out with his girlfriend.

The driver of the other car that was pinned reportedly had to climb out of her sunroof.

The six people hurt were taken to local hospitals to be treated.

The Dauphin County Coroner's Office is working with the State Police to contact the family members of the people killed.