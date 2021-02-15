Police: 12-year-old hurt in apparent accidental shooting in Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Police say a 12-year-old was wounded in the head in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting in Pennsylvania.

Police in Swatara Township, which is in the Harrisburg area, said in a statement that first responders were called to the scene just after noon Sunday.

Officers provided emergency aid to the wounded child, who was taken to Hershey Medical Center.

A condition report wasn’t immediately available.

Police said everyone involved has been identified and is cooperating with authorities.

The Dauphin County district attorney’s office is helping in the investigation.

