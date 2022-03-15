READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say gunfire on a playground during a fight among teenagers in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading left one young person dead and three others wounded.

Reading police said 15 to 30 young people, some from outside the city and all believed to be 16 to 18 years old, had gathered at the playground in Brookline Park Monday night “to engage in a fight.”

Police said gunfire from multiple individuals in the park then rang out.

Chief Richard Tornielli said one person was found dead and three others are in good condition at Reading Hospital.

No arrests were immediately announced.