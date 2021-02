Image by Pilot Go from Pixabay

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A plane slid off the runway Wednesday evening at Pittsburgh International Airport.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. A Delta airliner departing for Atlanta with 77 people onboard “exited the runway” prior to takeoff.

Airport officials said no injuries were reported.

Buses were dispatched to the plane, a Boeing 717, to assist passengers in deplaning.

The airport is open and operations have not been impacted, officials said.