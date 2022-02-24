Philadelphia news outlets report that a small plane has crashed in a residential street near a middle school in Hilltop Township.

Two people on the plane died.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the aircraft as a Beech 35-C33 and said the crash was being investigated.

News outlets said the victims have not been identified.

Aerial footage showed the plane’s charred fuselage covered by a blue tarp and surrounded by emergency vehicles Thursday evening. WCAU-TV reports the Hilltown Township police chief praised the pilot for avoiding hitting any homes in the crash, calling him a hero.