Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Pittsburgh Zoo to open with new COVID-19 measures

Pennsylvania

The Pittsburgh Zoo announced it is opening Friday, June 5

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Pittsburgh Zoo announced it is opening Friday, June 5 but with new measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium announced it is opening Friday, June 5 but with new measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A timed ticketing process will be in place. Each guest will have a confirmed ticket time to enter the zoo.

Additional modifications are in place and include:

  • Closure of playground areas
  • No tram service
  • Limited capacity within the park
  • Social distancing markers throughout the park
  • Installed plexiglass barriers throughout the park
  • Closure of log ride
  • Closure of zip line
  • Single queuing lines

Ticketing is on a first-come, first-served basis. The system has already been overwhelmed. Zoo staff is working to alleviate the backlog.

Zoo staff is required to wear a mask, and guests are encouraged to do so.

In addition, Zoo staff will be continuously cleaning the property throughout the day, focusing additional attention on high touch points throughout the park including restrooms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award