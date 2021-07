A teddy bear rests at the post of a sign near the entrance to the parking lots for the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium on Monday, Nov. 5, 2012, in Pittsburgh. Zoo officials said a young boy was killed after he fell into the exhibit that was home to a pack of African painted dogs, who pounced on the boy and mauled him on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(WTRF) – The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium are facing a federal lawsuit by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo over a name for an August event.

“The Asian Lantern Festival” is being held at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, but the Cleveland Zoo says that Pittsburgh Zoo does not have the right to use the wording “Asian Lantern Festival.”

The Cleveland Zoo claims that it owns the trademark after starting the “Asian Lantern Festival” in 2018.