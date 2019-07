Calvin Hill, 36, was off-duty and was visiting friends when he was shot

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh police officer that was shot over the weekend has died, KDKA reports.

Calvin Hill, 36, was off-duty and was visiting friends when he was shot multiple times in the Homewood section of the city.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday during a street dispute. Investigators said parties were going on when it happened.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.