PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to a protest downtown.

Devin Montgomery, 27, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, along with bank burglary in connection with the downtown Pittsburgh protest.

On May 30, 2020, a march was held in downtown Pittsburgh to bring awareness to George Floyd’s death. The march began in Pittsburgh approximately at 2:30 p.m. and lasted about two hours.

Videos obtained during the march show a group of people, one of them a man wearing a mask with the same build as Montgomery, burning an empty police cruiser. Video footage shows the man’s facemask fall off below his nose, revealing his face to be identical to Montgomery’s, investigators said.

Following the guilty plea, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Mark Hornak sentenced Montgomery to four years of incarceration, followed by three years of supervised release, along with paying restitution to cover the police cruiser which was destroyed.