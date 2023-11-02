PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh International Airport will offer nonstop flights to Iceland beginning in May.

The flight will be Pittsburgh International Airport’s second nonstop flight to Europe, following British Airways’ service to London Heathrow, according to Blue Sky News, the Pittsburgh airport’s publication.

Icelandair’s nonstop service will go to Reykjavík, Iceland. The news was announced on Thursday.

Icelandair is the flag carrier of the Nordic nation and its fleet consists of 43 Boeing and De Havilland aircraft, with 19 more aircraft on order, according to Blue Sky News. The carrier serves dozens of destinations across North America, Greenland and Europe from its hub at Keflavik International Airport serving the capital of Reykjavík.

Operating on a 737-8 MAX, flights will arrive at PIT at 7:20 p.m. and depart at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, beginning May 16, 2024. Passengers headed to Keflavík International Airport can then connect to all the European locations in Icelandair’s network.

PIT previously offered nonstop service to Iceland via start-up WOW Air, which operated from June 2017 to January 2019. The strong passenger response to that route contributed to Icelandair’s decision to move into the market, reports Blue Sky News.

Flights can be booked at icelandair.com.