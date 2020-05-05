Pittsburgh International Airport first in U.S. to deploy UV-cleaning robots

Breaking News
Pennsylvania

The robots look like industrial-strength floor cleaners but use ultraviolet lights to sanitize

This June 9, 2019 photo shows the Airside Terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport in Imperial, Pa.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh International Airport has become the first U.S. Airport to deploy ultraviolet cleaning robots, according to Blue Sky News, a publication of the airport.

They’re being deployed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Blue Sky News, the airport is getting the two robots from Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Robotics. Airport officials are looking into using the UV disinfecting technology on handrails of escalators and moving walkways, elevator buttons and other high-usage areas.

