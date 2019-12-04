Pittsburgh forum on education to host Democratic candidates

Delegates listens to Democratic presidential candidates speak during the National Education Association Strong Public Schools Presidential Forum Friday, July 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – At least six Democratic primary candidates for president are expected to participate in a forum in Pittsburgh later this month to answer questions about their plans for public schools.

Organizers of the Public Education Forum 2020 on Dec. 14 include labor unions, the NAACP and advocacy organizations for progressive values and low-income children.Organizers say committed candidates thus far are Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.

They say questions will include school investment, student services, special education, student debt and teaching conditions, as well as education equity and justice issues facing students and public schools.

