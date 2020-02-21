Pittsburgh firefighter arrested, accused of trying to meet 10-year-old for sex in Virginia

A Pittsburgh firefighter was arrested Tuesday and accused of trying to meet a 10-year-old girl for sex

(WKBN) – A Pittsburgh firefighter was arrested Tuesday and accused of trying to meet a 10-year-old girl for sex.

According to a complaint filed in the Eastern District Court of Virginia, Brian Kosanovich began communicating in November 2019 with what he thought was a woman with a 10-year-old daughter willing to meet up with him for sex.

The woman was actually an FBI agent working with the Child Exploitation Task Force.

During some of those exchanges, investigators say he wrote that he liked “moms daughters” and that he had “very few limits,” according to the complaint.

During other chat sessions, Kosanovich laid out in graphic detail what he would expect from a sexual encounter between the woman and her daughter.

After several chat exchanges and a phone conversation, Kosanovich made arrangements to “meet” the woman and her daughter in Virginia.

Kosanovich was arrested when he showed up at a Chili’s restaurant in Midlothian, Virginia expecting to meet the woman and child for sex.

Kosanovich faces charges of coercion and enticement. He has been removed from duty and placed on unpaid leave, according to CBS affiliate KDKA. A detention hearing is scheduled for Monday.