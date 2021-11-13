Pittsburgh-area towns sue to block tolling on I-79 bridges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three Pittsburgh-area municipalities are suing to block Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration from adding tolls to an Interstate 79 bridge.

They say the administration violated procedures in getting to the advanced stage of considering the idea.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Commonwealth Court, a year after the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board gave the state Department of Transportation the authority to use tolling to finance the replacement of major interstate bridges.

But South Fayette Township, Bridgeville Borough and Collier Township say the board voted before the department properly identified and analyzed specific bridges, and without the appropriate opportunity for public comment.