HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pittsburgh-area man is charged with forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his client on the ballot for the 2022 Democratic primary race in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, Kirk Rice, 62, was hired by the candidate to help get enough signatures to put him on the ballot. Of the 437 signatures that Rice obtained, many were forged or falsified, according to the AG.

Henry said Rice forged names, addresses and signatures of “dozens of individuals” on the nomination petition.

The candidate was not successful in getting on the ballot. Henry did not name the candidate.

Many people who appeared on the petition said they did not sign, and several lived out of state.

Rice was charged with 33 counts of identity theft, 33 counts of forgery, one count of theft by deception, two counts of unsworn falsification, two counts of perjury, two counts of nomination petition and two counts of false signatures.