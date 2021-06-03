Pittsburgh-area mall to install cameras after criticism following shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A western Pennsylvania mall says it will install surveillance cameras and take other measures to beef up security following criticism from officials after gunshots that prompted a lockdown and an evacuation of shoppers over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Allegheny County district attorney’s office and Ross Township police had criticized Ross Park Mall officials following Saturday’s gunfire, saying mall operators had refused requests to install cameras, although some individual stores have them.

Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, Inc. said in a statement that the company already does a good job of maintaining security at its facilities but “as an additional measure, we will soon begin the process of securing CCTV cameras.”