Pittsburgh-area excavators unearth some Civil War-era history

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Excavators unearthed some Civil War-era history in Allegheny County last month.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, an excavator operator with Franjo Construction reached out to the Pittsburgh Bomb Squad after finding several cannonballs with his machinery.

Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

They were found while turning soil on 39th Street, between the Allegheny River and Butler Street in Lawrenceville on July 2.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said the same worker helped find 715 cannonballs in 2017. At the time, the employee was working nearby at the old Allegheny Arsenal site.

During the Civil War, the Allegheny Arsenal played a key role in manufacturing for the Union Army.

Officials said the cannonballs are sensitive to certain conditions and are being handled by the Pittsburgh Bomb Squad.