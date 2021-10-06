Pittsburgh Airport to host auction of jewelry, electronics, other items

This June 9, 2019 photo shows the Airside Terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport in Imperial, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WKBN)- Pittsburgh International Airport will be auctioning off items left behind by passengers over the past 2 years.



The items include 1,000 pieces of jewelry, 500 electronic items, and 9 abandoned vehicles. There are also high-end designer dress shoes, a lava lamp, and an Elf on the Shelf.

The auction will take place on Saturday, October 23rd starting at 10 a.m. It will be held in person at the Heavy Equipment Building on Cargo Road near the airport.



Face masks are required to attend.