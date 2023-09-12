Travelers enter the security line at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Airport announced in a press release that its 12th annual auction will be held in October.

The auction will be held on Saturday, October 7 at 10 a.m. at the Heavy Equipment Building on Cargo Road. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m.

Thousands of lost-and-found items will be auctioned off at the event. This year, there will be over 150 electronic devices including air pods, gaming consoles and laptops. Attendees can also bid on over 200 pieces of jewelry and more than 10 cars.

According to a press release, some clothing items and prescription eyeglasses will be donated to local nonprofit organizations.

Proceeds from items left behind go to the ACAA Charitable Foundation, which helps support the Art in the Airport program, aviation scholarships and workforce development. Last year, this auction raised more than $75,000 for the foundation.

