PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Passenger rail service from Pittsburgh to New York City is expanding to two trips a day.

Currently, passenger service runs once a day roundtrip between NYC and Pittsburgh via Harrisburg. A new agreement will proved twice-a-day roundtrip.

Eastbound service would depart Pittsburgh at 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and westbound service would depart Harrisburg at 9:41 a.m. and 4:40 p.m.

Pennsylvania is investing about $200 million in infrastructure and safety improvements that will be constructed and maintained by Norfolk Southern.

“Rail is critical in Pennsylvania and I’m pleased that we’re moving quickly to deliver these long-needed improvements,” Gov. Wolf said. “This is another example of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and our strong state-funding position ensuring we can bring more mobility and economic benefits to these communities.”

The plan is for freight and passenger service to operate together to expand both services. PennDOT will also be applying for funds to improve platform improvements along the route.

A date for the new service to begin has not been announced.